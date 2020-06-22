RMCO food delivery: Get Thai-style roast pork neck from Oven Joy, Cheras for a delicious meal this weekend

Oven Joy's delicious Thai-style roast pork neck brightens up the weekend meal. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Most times I wouldn't order something I see on a Facebook group without any recommendations but sometimes I throw caution to the wind.

When Preeyanut Pui or Pui as she is better known, posted her Thai-style roasted pork neck on June 15 on Facebook for last weekend's orders, I jumped on board straightaway as the meat looked really juicy.

I wasn't wrong as I couldn't stop eating the delicious pork neck slices with that addictive Thai-style chilli sauce. That's the beauty of the movement control order (MCO) through all its different phases, you discover these hidden gems.

Under her Oven Joy brand, the Thai native started selling her roast pork neck at the end of May.

Dip the slices of pork neck in the tangy, addictive Thai chilli sauce.

Currently it is only available on weekends and public holidays. You can opt for it to be delivered for lunch or dinner. Delivery charges apply and they were efficient in delivering my meal just before the time I asked for.

The Thais prefer the pork neck cut and it's a good choice compared to say the more popular pork belly cut. You get a juicier, tender bite with pork neck. Sometimes with pork belly, it tends to have uneven layers of fat and meat which affects its texture when roasted.

The pork neck comes packed with foil in a plastic box, all sliced up and ready to eat. One box is priced at RM28 and if you order four boxes and more, the price is RM26 per box.

The box of pork neck weighs about 350 grams. With the pork neck, you get their freshly made Thai chilli sauce with chillies and lots of juicy lime. The sauce has a balanced spiciness with that slight tangy hit, making it quite addictive.

The pork neck weighs around 350 grams and sliced before being packed with foil in a plastic box.

On its own, the pork neck slices are already flavourful since it is marinated before roasting in the oven. For a stronger flavour, dip the meat in the sauce. If you prefer the meat to be heated up, they recommend you heat it up in the oven for a few minutes versus microwaving since the meat will dry out.

Last week, Pui introduced another new item, Thai-style fried pork with a tamarind peanut sauce. The sauce is said to be sweet and sourish with a hint of spiciness from the chillies used.

The fried pork looked delicious with its crispy, crunchy layer... I'm kicking myself for not ordering it. Maybe that will be the order for this coming weekend?

Oven Joy, Cheras, KL. You can WhatsApp Preyanut Pui at 017-2950236 to order. Delivery charges apply. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ovenjoy20/