CMCO food delivery: Get Melaka's Dapur Cho Cho Nyonya 'kuih' delivered to you in the Klang Valley

The gorgeous looking 'kuih koci' with its deep blue and white skin comes with a fragrant grated coconut filling. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — I was pretty excited when I found out that I can now get the much sought-after Dapur Cho Cho's kuih here.

Based in Melaka, they're a fourth generation kuih maker that specialises in Nyonya kuih. Their signature item is the teardrop-shaped onde onde filled with liquid gula Melaka syrup.

You can order the kuihs via Tiny Pasar. The organisation offers a vegetable box delivery service; chemical- and pesticide-free vegetables. In addition, they have paired with The Bendahari (https://www.thebendahari.com/) in Melaka, to provide Nyonya kuih from Dapur Cho Cho and pantry items such as pure gula Melaka, Kristang chilli sauce and five-spice powder.

In June, they will morph into a home-based artisan grocer where customers can pick up their items any day and also arrange for on-demand delivery.

It is hard to stop at just one of these teardrop-shaped 'onde onde' filled with liquid gula Melaka (left). The 'kuih angku' comes in a vivid red hue with soft, supple skin (right)

I found out about them through a friend who had been using the Tiny Pasar vegetable box service. There is also the option to add on items such as Bentong tofu puffs, fruits, oyster mushrooms, organic beancurd and homemade Hainaese kaya with your orders.

For Dapur Cho Cho, there is a limited selection available. All the kuihs are made upon order and delivered to Kuala Lumpur. There's onde onde where you get 10 pieces in a box for RM8. Sadly, it's not served in banana leaf baskets like the ones you get in Melaka.

There is also a choice of kuih kochi, kuih angku, pulut tekan and kuih genggang (or what we know as kuih lapis) available. These kuihs are priced at RM5.50 per pack, where you get three pieces of one type.

You also can score pai tee where crispy shells can be eaten with a yam bean filling, sliced omelette, cucumber and fried shallots. There are six servings of the crispy top hat-shaped shells for RM12.

'Kuih genggang' makes us happy with its bright colours and soft texture (left). Snack on 'pai tee' with the yam bean filling garnished with fried shallots, shredded omelette and the piquant chilli sauce (right).

I've eaten their glorious onde onde before. Once in KL, during a dinner event and another time in Melaka. It's hard to get these teardrop-shaped onde onde in KL.

Most kuih makers don't really make this type as they're incredibly labour intensive. The dough needs to be hand pinched into tiny cups that are then filled with liquid gula Melaka syrup.

Once it is ready, the kuih is cooked in boiling water. You have to gently remove them once they float up to the surface. These are then gently coated with freshly grated coconut.

What you will notice is their grated coconut is extremely fine, almost akin to dessicated coconut. That fine texture is to ensure no shreds are stuck between your teeth or affect the delicate texture of the kuih.

Even the colour of the onde onde is different. It's not light green but jade green, thanks to the use of pandan serani. I have to warn you that it is seriously hard to stop eating at just one. A box of 10 pieces can quickly vanish, if you're not careful.

Your 'pai tee' comes with all the items packed in separate containers.

The kuih koci is also a favourite. I especially love the deep blue colour contrasting with the white coloured skin. Inside the plump kuih with a slight chewy texture, there's ample grated coconut filling with fragrant gula Melaka syrup.

I had ordered the pulut tekan too but when I got my order, that was missing. There was a little mix up with the order which Tiny Pasar apologised for and quickly refunded the money. It's a pity as I remember trying the pulut tekan before and it was pretty good too.

Their kuih lapis or kuih genggang comes in happy colours of pink and white with a red top. They're not as bouncy as others I have eaten but I like the slightly soft texture. Each layer is easily peeled and enjoyed.

I wasn't won over by their kuih angku though. Maybe I have been spoiled by plump kuih angku filled with an abundance of mung bean paste so this version felt a little lacking. Nevertheless, the skin was soft and supple.

Unlike in Melaka, the 'onde onde' did not come in their signature banana leaf baskets.

When I spied pai tee on the menu, I was happy as it's a must-eat for me. The shells are packed separately to avoid them cracking. You get yam bean filling cooked with chicken to fill the shells. Garnish each with shredded omelette, fried shallots, cucumber and that piquant, spicy chilli sauce. Pop it in your mouth to enjoy the sweet flavours of the yam bean filling in the crunchy shell.

To order the kuih, pantry items or vegetables, all you need to do is fill up the order form and submit it by the cut-off date. You can online transfer them the payment and the items will be delivered to you on Saturday. Usually there are deliveries for Wednesday and Saturday but this week, delivery is only available for Saturday.

Tiny Pasar. You can WhatsApp 014-9633691 for enquiries. Place your orders via the Google form on tinyurl.com/tinypasar-csa The cut off date is Thursday 3pm this week for delivery on Saturday.