Celebrity chefs host charitable cook-a-thon on Amazon Live

Padma Lakshmi is amongst the celebrity chefs who will host charitable cook-a-thon on Amazon Live. —Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 23 — Padma Lakshmi, Emeril Lagasse and Rocco DiSpirito are among some of the celebrity food personalities in the US who will be sharing quarantine recipes from their home kitchens as part of a cook-a-thon.

Between 10 am to 8 pm ET April, 23, a roster of 14 chefs will take turns cooking with common pantry ingredients from their homes and answering questions from viewers.

The At Home Cooking cook-a-thon will air on the livestreaming service Amazon Live in partnership with Kellogg's to raise funds for hunger relief organization Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks across the US.

The line-up of celebrities also includes Carla Hall and Billy Porter, Marcus Samuelsson and Danny Trejo. Most of the appearances will run for an hour.

Amazon's cook-a-thon is the latest celebrity-studded project launched to help with relief efforts amid Covid-19 in the US.

This week, Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher announced the launch of Quarantine wine with proceeds going to various charities, while publishing house Penguin Random House is launching an e-cookbook next month featuring recipes from Dan Barber, Samrin Nosrat and Alison Roman among others, to help raise funds for out-of-work restaurant workers in America.

— Afp-Relaxnews