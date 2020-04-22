Dominique Ansel shares the secrets to his chocolate caramel brownies

Chef Dominique Ansel. — Picture courtesy of Vincent Ma

PARIS, April 22 — Pastry chef Dominique Ansel has shared a recipe from his latest cookbook on IGTV for lovers of dark chocolate and caramel.

In the 12-minute IGTV tutorial, Ansel shows viewers his method for baking dark chocolate brownies and making soft salted caramel.

Throughout the video he offers insider tips like how to tell when the caramel sauce is ready (the bubbles get bigger, the texture of the sauce should be thicker, while steam is water evaporating from the sauce) and his favourite brand of chocolate (Valrhona Caraibe 66% dark chocolate chips).

Helpfully, the recipe provides both imperial and metric measurements.

Ansel’s recipe for dark chocolate brownies with soft caramel sauce is in his new cookbook Everybody Can Bake which dropped last week. — AFP-Relaxnews