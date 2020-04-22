Dominique Ansel shares the secrets to his chocolate caramel brownies

PARIS, April 22 — Pastry chef Dominique Ansel has shared a recipe from his latest cookbook on IGTV for lovers of dark chocolate and caramel.
In the 12-minute IGTV tutorial, Ansel shows viewers his method for baking dark chocolate brownies and making soft salted caramel.
Throughout the video he offers insider tips like how to tell when the caramel sauce is ready (the bubbles get bigger, the texture of the sauce should be thicker, while steam is water evaporating from the sauce) and his favourite brand of chocolate (Valrhona Caraibe 66% dark chocolate chips).
Helpfully, the recipe provides both imperial and metric measurements.
Ansel’s recipe for dark chocolate brownies with soft caramel sauce is in his new cookbook Everybody Can Bake which dropped last week. — AFP-Relaxnews
Repost from @GreatJones / Baking cakes and brownies on a sheet tray (that’s at least 1” tall) allows for an even uniform layer, so you can cut it into any shape you’d like, from individual bites to a large round for the base of a layered cake. It’s how we assemble cakes here in our kitchens, and I’ll show you how in my book, Everyone Can Bake. (Link in bio⬆️) Here’s what you’ll need: INGREDIENTS (this recipe makes a big batch since we’re filling a sheet tray): 300 g (2 2/3 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temp 600 g (3 cups) sugar 270 g (6 large) eggs 140 g (1 cup + 8 tsp) cocoa powder 6 g (1 tsp) salt 8 g (2 tsp) baking powder 230 g (2 cup) AP flour 450 g (16 oz, or 2 2/3 cups) chocolate chips* *I used Valrhona Caraibe 66% dark chocolate chips for this, but you can use milk chocolate chips or a combo of both EQUIPMENT: Half sheet pan that's 1-inch tall or higher (you can use an 8" round cake pan or square baking pan too) Silicone mat Mixing bowl Spatula Whisk / 1. Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). / 2. Combine butter & 200 g (1 cup) sugar in a medium saucepan. Heat over medium, stirring slowly, until sugar dissolves and butter has melted, 1-2 min. / 3. Whisk together eggs & remaining 400 g (2 cups) sugar until smooth. / 4. Pour sugar mixture into egg mixture, whisk to combine. Add cocoa powder, salt, baking powder, & flour. Whisk to combine. Fold in chocolate chips with a spatula until evenly incorporated. Pour batter into the sheet pan lined with a silicone mat until it reaches halfway up the sides. Level surface with a spatula if needed. / 5. Bake for about 25 min if using a sheet pan (if using a square baking pan or round cake pan, baking time will vary). Because of their dark color, it’s harder to tell when brownies are ready. Look for the top to set, with a few cracks in the surface. / 6. Let the brownie cool completely on the sheet pan, then gently run an offset spatula around the edges to loosen from the pan. To unmold, place a piece of parchment paper on top of the brownie, then another sheet pan on top. Invert, then gently peel away the silicone mat. Set aside until ready to glaze with caramel. / Check out #EveryoneCanBake for the Soft Caramel recipe.