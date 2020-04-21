Klook launches food delivery services in Malaysia

Klook is now a one-stop platform that also offers food delivery.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― You may know Klook for its travel booking services but did you know they have also branched out to food delivery?

“As a customer-centric company, Klook aims to continue to be the one-stop platform that provides people to book in-destination services, including food and beverage,” explained Klook Malaysia Marketing Lead Emily Tan.

The company believes that food delivery service is one of the safest and most viable options to connect customers with their F&B partners, especially during the movement control order (MCO).

“This transitory service is also part of our business strategy to help our merchants to garner more sales in this challenging time,” added Tan.

For those who sign up with Klook, Tan elaborated that their headaches of juggling logistics and marketing will be gone, allowing them to concentrate on their forte which is making the food.

You can purchase cash vouchers at discounts to show support to local businesses during the MCO.

So far, Klook has signed on more than 10 F&B merchants to offer a variety of items from main meals, snacks, desserts and even drinks.

These merchants also offer discounts on their offerings, making it attractive to customers looking for good deals.

For instance, you can purchase Jaslyn Cakes' RM60 or RM120 vouchers at a 15 per cent discount via Klook.

You can also show your support for local businesses like Merchant's Lane, Yellow Brick Road or Wildflowers Restaurant & Bar by purchasing cash vouchers that can be redeemed at their restaurants. The vouchers will also entitle you to discounts of up to 20 per cent.

For this service, Klook has joined forces with logistic companies Pickupp and Mr Speedy as their delivery partner.

A hallmark of Klook's services has been getting their people to try out the products to ensure users get a quality experience.

Tan elaborated that with these delivery services, “Our team has completed anonymous trials and the results have been positive.”

The delivery service is currently available for locations situated within eight kilometres of the selected restaurant. You will need to select a time slot for your delivery and Klook promises that it will be delivered one hour from your timeslot.

Further details can be viewed at https://www.klook.com/en-MY/promo/food-deals/