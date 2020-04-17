Maybank steps in to help small F&B businesses with online platform, delivery fees

'Maybank Sama-Sama Lokal helps businesses like Zoe's Bangsar with a listing to gain a wider visibility.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — With no online presence and unable to pay delivery fees that can sometimes cost more the nasi kukus, mee rebus or rojak they are selling, small F&B businesses are suffering during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Under Maybank's "Sama-Sama Lokal" initiative, small businesses like your favourite nasi lemak stall or even sundry shop can get much-needed exposure on the online platform.

For certain businesses without delivery services, Maybank will also cover the external delivery fee up to 10 kilometres.

Currently, they have listed merchants from all over the country including Sabah and Sarawak. While a majority of listings so far are stalls, food trucks, stand-alone eateries, you also have restaurants like Limapulo and Zoe's Bangsar.

You can search for the cuisine whether it is halal food, Chinese, Indian or Western. There's even sushi, beverages and snacks.

If you want to help your favourite local eatery or even sundry shop, you can recommend them by filling up a form at http://www.maybank2u.com.my/kasisupport

You don't need to be a Maybank customer to view the platform's information. As it is only a listing, all orders need to be placed directly with the vendor using the contact details provided on the platform.

You can follow the steps and the template to order your items you find on 'Maybank Sama-Sama Lokal'

Some businesses state if they do delivery or self-collection. You can make payment directly to the vendor via online transfer, Maybank QR Pay or any other e-wallets they use.

Maybank also offers assistance by absorbing delivery charges for up to 10 kilometres at selected areas. For deliveries that exceed the 10 kilometre coverage, you will be charged the difference of RM1 for every subsequent kilometre, which needs to be paid by cash upon delivery.

According to PaulTan.org, Maybank is currently working with Lalamove as their appointed service provider while negotiations are currently ongoing to bring in more delivery partners.

The platform also lists other local businesses; from grocers, health services to even cake delivery services.

You can access Maybank Sama-Sama Lokal for details. If you want to list your business on "Sama-Sama Lokal", you can call or WhatsApp Lai Shan Shan at 016-5205882.