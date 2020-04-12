Rachael Ray’s quarantine-friendly ham and lamb Easter menu (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 12 — Talk show host and the at-home chef’s BFF Rachael Ray has shared a spring or Easter Sunday menu with all the fixins.
In a five-minute Instagram video, Ray teaches viewers how to prepare a quarantine-friendly lunch or dinner meal that features both smoked ham and mustard glaze, along with lamb paired with French mint sauce.
Sides include a vegetable medley, using frozen, defrosted vegetables and crispy lemon potatoes.
Longtime fans of the TV chef-turned-talk show host may be reminded of her old Food Network show 30 Minute Meals, in which the chatty host talked viewers through easy, accessible and affordable at-home recipe ideas that made three-course meals look easy.
Breaking down your Easter meal with my easy recipe for SMOKED HAM +/ LAMB + SIDES in another 5-minute video... 🙏🏻🙌🏻 #KeepCalmCookOn @rachaelrayshow @rachaelraymag ⠀ ———— ⠀ ⠀ INGREDIENTS: ⠀ ⠀ SMOKED HAM - Defrosted Smoked Ham OR Lamb: I got mine from Oscar's Smokehouse MUSTARD GLAZE (FOR HAM) - Orange Marmalade - Balsamic Vinegar - Grainy Dijon Mustard - Herbs: Rosemary + Thyme (fresh or dried) FRESH MINT SAUCE (FOR HAM) - Equal parts Flat leaf Parsley + Mint - Shallots - Garlic - Water / white wine vinegar / white distilled vinegar - Sugar SPRING VEGETABLE MEDLEY - Defrosted OR fresh veggies - Blanched Carrots, Leeks, Snap Peas, Green beans (any veggies you have on hand - onions, shallots, broccolini, cauliflowers, shelled peas, etc) - Herbs: Dill, Chive, Tarragon (fresh or dried) - Chicken Stock / Vegetable Broth CRISPY LEMON POTATOES - Parboiled potatoes - Lemon - Butter
