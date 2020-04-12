Malay Mail

Rachael Ray’s quarantine-friendly ham and lamb Easter menu (VIDEO)

Sunday, 12 Apr 2020 09:30 PM MYT

Talk show host Rachael Ray shared an Easter Sunday menu on Instagram. — Picture from Twitter/rachaelray
NEW YORK, April 12 — Talk show host and the at-home chef’s BFF Rachael Ray has shared a spring or Easter Sunday menu with all the fixins.

In a five-minute Instagram video, Ray teaches viewers how to prepare a quarantine-friendly lunch or dinner meal that features both smoked ham and mustard glaze, along with lamb paired with French mint sauce.

Sides include a vegetable medley, using frozen, defrosted vegetables and crispy lemon potatoes.

Longtime fans of the TV chef-turned-talk show host may be reminded of her old Food Network show 30 Minute Meals, in which the chatty host talked viewers through easy, accessible and affordable at-home recipe ideas that made three-course meals look easy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here’s what you’ll need:

SMOKED HAM

- Defrosted Smoked Ham OR Lamb: I got mine from Oscar’s Smokehouse

MUSTARD GLAZE (FOR HAM)

- Orange Marmalade

- Balsamic Vinegar

- Grainy Dijon Mustard

- Herbs: Rosemary + Thyme (fresh or dried)

FRESH MINT SAUCE (FOR HAM)

- Equal parts Flat leaf Parsley + Mint

- Shallots

- Garlic

- Water/white wine vinegar/white distilled vinegar

- Sugar

SPRING VEGETABLE MEDLEY

- Defrosted OR fresh veggies

- Blanched Carrots, Leeks, Snap Peas, Green beans (any veggies you have on hand -- onions, shallots, broccolini, cauliflowers, shelled peas, etc)

- Herbs: Dill, Chive, Tarragon (fresh or dried)

- Chicken Stock / Vegetable Broth

CRISPY LEMON POTATOES

- Parboiled potatoes

- Lemon

- Butter — AFP-Relaxnews

