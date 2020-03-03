Wendy's launches new breakfast menu in the US

Wendy's breakfast menu includes breakfast sandwiches made of croissants, biscuits and buns filled with everything from bacon and eggs to cheese, sausage and for those with big appetites, fried chicken. ― Picture courtesy of Wendy’s via AFP

NEW YORK, March 3 ― Along with Burger King, McDonald's and Starbucks, harried commuters across the country looking for a quick brekkie can now stop in at Wendy's in the morning on their daily commute.

Their new breakfast menu includes breakfast sandwiches made of croissants, biscuits and buns filled with everything from bacon and eggs to cheese, sausage and for those with big appetites, fried chicken.

Indeed, one of the chain's star menu items is the honey butter chicken biscuit, made with buttermilk biscuits, a crispy chicken fillet and topped with maple honey butter.

At 500 calories, that's a quarter of the recommended daily caloric intake for the average person.

The most caloric menu item? The Breakfast Baconator, made with grilled sausage, cheese, bacon, egg, covered in a swiss cheese “sauce” all clocking in at 730 calories. ― AFP-Relaxnews