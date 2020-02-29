Starbucks Canada adds Beyond Meat veggie 'steaks'

Starbucks has chosen Beyond Meat steaks for its vegetarian breakfast sandwich. — AFP pic

OTTAWA, Feb 29 — In the ongoing battle to dominate the fake meat market in the United States, Californian start-up Beyond Meat has scored a success with a deal to supply its plant-based patties to Starbucks cafes in Canada, where they will be served on the breakfast menu in a bun with an egg and cheddar.

Hot on the heels of news that Disney plans to source plant-based burgers from Beyond Meat's competitor Impossible Foods, the Seattle-based coffee chain has announced that it will launch a Beyond Meat sandwich.

Starting March 3, Canadian Starbucks restaurants will serve a sandwich with a vegetarian specialty steak, which is made of fennel, rosemary, spices, brown rice and peas. Another American coffee-house, Starbucks competitor Dunkin', has already taken the step of offering another Beyond Meat product, the Beyond Sausage, in its outlets.

For its part, Canadian fast-food chain Tim Hortons has decided to terminate sales of Beyond Meat sandwiches, citing a lack of demand.

As it stands, Burger King, McDonald's and KFC have all put Beyond Meat products on their menus. — AFP-Relaxnews