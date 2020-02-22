Shokudo Niban: Casual Japanese food at Penang's Hin Bus Depot

Shokudo Niban at Hin Bus Depot offers snacks and meals to share in a casual setting. – Pictures by Steven Ooi K.E.

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 22 — When you hear ramen, you probably think of a bowl of soup noodles. Right?

What about ramen wrapped around a piece of chicken which is then fried to a crisp?

As strange as that sounds, Shokudo Niban's RFC — shin ramen fried chicken — is crunchy, savoury and something that evokes fond childhood memories of snacking on a packet of Mamee.

The ramen is wrapped around tender chicken pieces shaped like bite-size balls before being deep fried. Each serving is made up of four RFC balls accompanied by some mayonnaise.

This new eatery at Hin Bus Depot has a very casual set-up.

Shokudo Niban is a casual place for drinks, snacks or a light meal.

Shokudo Niban is a newly-opened eatery at Hin Bus Depot that is more a Japanese-style canteen offering cold drinks, beer and snacks than a regular restaurant.

Its head chef Kenneth Chu said it is a very casual set-up for friends to share some food while enjoying a drink or two.

"We want to offer Japanese flavours and we want to introduce something that is different from the common sushi and sashimi available in most Japanese restaurants," he said.

Chu, who is also the research and development chef at Restaurant Au Jardin which is right across from Shokudo Niban, said the menu consists mainly of Japanese street food that can be snacks for sharing or a meal on its own.

The 'agedashi tofu' is crispy outside and butter-soft inside (left). Chicken 'karaage' pao burger with crispy chicken fillet and paos instead of a bun (right)

The 'tsukune' mince chicken skewers are absolutely delicious.

Their menu has about 10 items including dessert with dishes like okonomi-rice-yaki, onigiri, chicken skewers, agedashi tofu, marinated aubergines, shiratama zenzai and yaki dango.

The okonomi-rice-yaki is similar to okonomiyaki, the Japanese pancake made with flour, eggs, shredded cabbage and a meat or protein.

Shokudo Niban's version uses octopus for the protein and while it is commonly served on a bed of yaki soba in Japan, this pancake is stuffed with fried rice inside.

The fried rice gives it a distinctive wok hei and despite its size — slightly larger than palm size — it is very filling and can be a meal on its own.

The 'okonomi-rice-yaki' is filling and can be a meal on its own.

RFC! 'shin' ramen fried chicken is an interesting way to eat ramen.

The eatery is set up like a Japanese izakaya, with a large table taking command of the space and tiny counters against the two windows and the glass wall looking into the small kitchen.

It is very similar to the many izakayas in Japan except that it is not a drinking place; Shokudu Niban closes by 8.30pm.

Despite its casual vibes, the food prepared in Shokudo Niban is of a very high standard as it also serves as a co-operative for the 12 permanent staff of Restaurant Au Jardin, a French fine dining restaurant.

It is the second place set up in Hin Bus Depot by the same team. Aptly, Shokudo Niban when translated means "second canteen."

According to Restaurant Au Jardin chef proprietor Su Kim Hock, Shokudo Niban is a project for the restaurant's staff who have been together since their Basil Cafe days about six years ago.

Kenneth Chu (left) preparing the food in Shokudo Niban's kitchen.

The 'onigiri' can also be eaten as 'ocha-suke' by dipping it into the condiments and adding green tea into the mix.

"It is a joint venture that they all chipped in, with some contribution by our main investor, and it is where they can earn extra and above what they are paid in this restaurant," he said.

While Su is solely in charge of Restaurant Au Jardin, he also helps out in Shokudo Niban's kitchen whenever it gets too busy.

The canteen is open from lunch until the last order at 8.30pm from Wednesdays to Sundays.