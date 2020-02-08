How to have a smashing good birthday party... with a piñata cake! (VIDEO)

Delectable by Su's Huen Su-Yin with her piñata cake that resembles a planet – Pictures by Choo Choy May and courtesy of Delectable by Su

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 – There's an excitement in the air as the group of children gathered around the cake.

The birthday boy gleefully whacked the cake with a small hammer and it cracked open to reveal an assortment of candy, chocolates and of course, cake!

Children love the excitement and surprise of a piñata cake

Yes, it was a piñata cake.

Similar to a Mexican piñata which is made of paper mache, this cake brings with it that element of surprise that will brighten up any celebration.

Not much is known about how the tradition of whacking the piñata got fused with cake but it's been popularised in Australia, Hong Kong and now, Malaysia.

Everyone is curious about what is inside a piñata cake

In Australia, many know it as smash cake since the goodies are accessible once you smash into it. Over In Hong Kong, it is known as bombshells, because of the round chocolate shell you whack.

Here in Malaysia, Delectable by Su is one of the bakers making these surprise laden cakes. "I call it a piñata cake as a bunch of stuff comes out when you break it," explained founder Huen Su-Yin.

The specialty cake shop which started in 2009 is best known for their bespoke cakes. They also offer various sweet treats like cakes, biscuits and desserts served at their outlets at The Gardens Mall and Glasshouse at Seputeh.

The planet is made from two pieces of chocolate shells

Huen only discovered these cakes when she was approached by a client to replicate the bombshell version from Hong Kong. Her initial impression of a piñata cake was it's a cake that has a hollow centre that spills out candies when you cut into it.

Since then, many customers have asked for this type of cake. It's popular with the young ones who enjoy whacking it to reveal the goodies.

One side of the chocolate shell will be filled with goodies such as pieces of cake, candy and chocolates

Essentially the piñata cake is a thin chocolate shell, usually in a round shape with an assortment of goodies in the middle. "You can put in whatever you want," Huen explained. Usually chocolate and candy are hidden inside.

Huen added, "The problem with a piñata cake is there's no cake to eat so I still put cake somewhere." For her version of piñata cake, you can find cake cut in smaller pieces hidden inside the chocolate shell. Or for some designs, the base will be cake.

It's tricky working with chocolate in our hot and humid weather so you need to be very delicate in sealing the two shells with melted chocolate

What Huen also observed is the piñata cake is not only for children as adults are also ordering it. "It's the 'in' thing as all the old people want to feel young," said Huen.

She noticed some of her clients opting for a two-cake approach. There'll be a piñata cake for the fun, theatrical part of the celebrations. Another cake will also be ordered to feed the party's attendees.

Excess chocolate is scraped off to ensure a smooth surface

Making the piñata cake is a huge challenge. The tricky part is ensuring the chocolate doesn't melt in our hot and humid weather!

Getting the right thickness for the shell is also important. If it is too thick, it won't crack when you whack it. A too-thin chocolate shell will also be too fragile to transport.

As the children are sentimental about destroying the space shuttle, they can whack the planet instead

Even the shape of the chocolate shell is important. Huen noticed that a round shaped shell is better as it shatters into pieces when it is knocked with the mallet.

A square-shaped chocolate shell will collapse within the shell, losing that explosive excitement everyone is looking for.

As the birthday boy is a fan of Pokemon, a fondant pikachu was added to the space shuttle

As the shell is incredibly fragile, you cannot put fondant or gum paste flowers on it. "You cannot smash fondant plus it slides off and gum paste flowers are too heavy," she said. Instead she decorates it with sugar flowers or on the side of the cake.

As Huen customises the piñata cake to her client's needs, she observed that some customers have taboos about what can be used.

The piñata cake is ready for the children's party with a space theme

"Some of my customers will tell me you cannot break some things," she said. It could also be an item that holds special sentimental value to the person; like a child was too soft hearted to whack a panda shaped cake!

Huen would suggest an alternative, like the cake she designed for her son with a space theme, she left the space shuttle intact but made the chocolate shell into a planet that the boys could destroy.

Those happy faces are certainly priceless.

The piñata cake can be pre-ordered from Delectable by Su (https://delectable.com.my). You need to give them one week's notice. The cake also comes with a personalised mallet for you to smash the cake.