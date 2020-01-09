Grab launches first GrabKitchen in Singapore with 10 restaurants

Customers can order their food through the Grab application and choose to have it delivered to their homes or collect it directly from the Singapore GrabKitchen. — Picture courtesy of Grab via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 — Grab launched its first “cloud kitchen” in Singapore with 10 restaurants at 63 Hillview Avenue yesterday.

Called GrabKitchen, the space spanning over 6,000 square feet has food and beverage merchants such as PlayMADE and Thai Dynasty.

Cloud kitchens are where F&B merchants can rent cooking facilities and share a dining area.

Other than Singapore, Grab has about 50 cloud kitchens across four South-east Asian countries, with most of them in Indonesia.

“Together with our merchant-partneturers, we hope to bridge cuisine demand and supply gaps, complement and expand the variety of food options at different price points in the area,” said Dilip Roussenaly, head of GrabFood Singapore.

Consumer surveys and insights from the Grab application found that bubble tea, mala and soup saw “significantly higher” consumer demand than merchant supply on the Grab application, specifically in Bukit Batok.

Other than meeting consumer demand, GrabKitchen will make on-demand delivery more efficient, said Lim Kell Jay, regional head of GrabFood, at a media event.

Customers can order their food through the Grab application and choose to have it delivered to their homes or collect it directly from the GrabKitchen.

They can also order from more than one brand in a single order.

Merchants can rent kitchen units at the GrabKitchen ranging from 15 to 21 square metres large.

Grab also oversees the utilities management of the facility and offers marketing support.

One of the merchants, Ian Lin, founder of Thai Dynasty Pte Ltd, said that using the space has helped keep his prices low.

“Partnering with GrabFood has enabled us to have an expanded reach to more consumers, while minimising the hassle for them to travel to a location for food,” he said.

He added that having operations in the GrabKitchen costs less than setting up his own physical outlet.

GrabFood said in a press release that it plans to open more GrabKitchens in the future, but did not mention a specific date. — TODAY