Top trending recipe and diet searches on Google in the US: Meat and potato pie and fasting

Shepherd's pie — Picture courtesy of istock.com/bonchan via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Dec 12 — Shepherd's pie was the top-trending recipe search Google in the US this year, while the trendiest diet of 2019 was intermittent fasting.

That's according to Google's Year in Search listing for 2019, which looked at the fastest growing search terms in different categories.

When it comes to recipe searches, home cooks in the US wanted to know what goes into the making of shepherd's pie, chicken parmigiana and ham glaze, the top cooking queries in the US.

Over in the diets category, intermittent fasting, which calls for fasting for up to 16 hours a day, was the top trending query.

Here are the results for 2019:

1. Shepherd's pie

2. Chicken parmigiana

3. Ham glaze

4. Charoset

5. Snickerdoodle cookies

6. Chaffle

7. Chicken cacciatore

8. Popeyes chicken sandwich

9. Tater tot casserole

10. King cake

Diets

1. Intermittent fasting diet

2. Dr. Sebi diet

3. Noom diet

4. 1200 calories diet

5. Golo diet

6. Dubrow diet

7. Sirtfood diet

8. No Carbs no sugar diet

9. Endomorph diet

10. Jlo diet — AFP-Relaxnews