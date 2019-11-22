Michelin gives Seoul two new two-starred restaurants for 2020

Michelin Seoul guidebook. — Picture from Michelin via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, Nov 22 — Michelin has released the winners of the latest guide for Seoul, giving the city two new restaurants with two stars and seven new restaurants to the one-starred category.

In the fourth edition of the Michelin guide for Seoul, inspectors promoted Mosu from one to two stars for its contemporary Korean cuisine, helmed by The French Laundry and Benu alum Ahn Sung-jae.

Chef Seo Hyeon-min, who worked with Daniel Humm at Eleven Madison Park, also earned two stars for his fine dining French restaurant L’Impression.

The newest additions brings Seoul’s two-star count to seven.

Likewise, seven new addresses received a single star, three of which serve French cuisine.

They include Aupres, Your House and Pierre Gagnaire.

The other four new additions include Terreno, Myomi, Everett and Onjium.

Meanwhile, the release of the latest Michelin guide is not without controversy. According to The Korean Herald, chef Eo Yun-gwon is suing Michelin for including his establishment in the latest guide despite having asked not to be featured in what he calls an opaque, “unwholesome” guide.

Since the launch of its first guide for 2017, the Michelin Seoul guide has been targeted by critics accusing it of issues of credibility. — AFP-Relaxnews