Italy gets new three Michelin-starred restaurant in latest dining guide

Michelin has revealed its restaurant picks for Italy. — Picture courtesy of Michelin

ROME, Nov 8 — Italy has a new three Michelin-starred dining destination, thanks to the promotion of Enrico Bartolini al Mudec in Milan.

The gastronomic bible of fine dining released the results of its 2020 guide for Italy this week, promoting a handful of restaurants and bringing 30 new addresses into the Michelin fold with their first star.

Bringing the number of triple Michelin-starred restaurants to 11 is the Milanese restaurant Enrico Bartolini al Mudec where the menu is “contemporary classic.”

The restaurant earned two stars in 2017.

Three stars denotes an exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.

Another big winner in this year’s guide is Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Florence, which unlocked its first star after opening at the Gucci museum Gucci Garden in January, 2018.

La Madernassa, in Guarene, Cuneo and GLAM by Enrico Bartolini in Venice were also promoted to the two-starred club, rounding out the number of double-starred restaurants to 35.

Two stars denote restaurants that are “worth a detour.”

Overall, the administrative region of Lombardy (whose capital is Milan) is the most starred region in the country, with 62 restaurants, followed by Piedmont and Campania.

This year, chef Gennaro Esposito of Torre del Saracino in Vico Equense was given the Michelin Chef Award 2020.

For more details visit this link. — AFP-Relaxnews