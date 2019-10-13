Kayla Itsines shares tips on Instagram for how to get more fruit into your diet

Are you looking for ways to increase your fruit consumption? — GMVozd/Istock.com pic via AFP

SYDNEY, OCT 13 — Some days we all struggle to get enough fruit into our diet, but personal trainer Kayla Itsines has shared some of her top tips on Instagram for how to hit your five-a-day and more.

Her first tip is to start the day the right way, by including at least one piece of fruit in your breakfast. If you're on the go, Kayla also suggests taking fruit out with you to snack on throughout the day.

In summer, she suggests snacking on frozen grapes, with many followers agreeing that freezing the fruit makes a tasty and refreshing treat. One follower also suggested trying frozen pineapple, saying that it “tastes like ice cream without the guilt.”

Another healthy option according to Kayla is replacing dessert with fruit, Greek yogurt, and honey.

She adds that making a fruit smoothie is another way to really up your fruit intake, and something that some of us might not have tried yet is adding fruit to a savory salad.

If you're not convinced, try Kayla's suggestion of pear, arugula, parmesan, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and salt, which she says “tastes amazing! ” — AFP-Relaxnews