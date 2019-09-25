World’s Best Bars releases winners ranked 51-100

The World’s 50 Best Bars has released the bars ranked 51-100. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 25 — In advance of the World’s 50 Best Bars gala event in London next week, organisers of the event have released the last half of the list which features bars from 26 cities across 20 countries.

Leading the list of bars ranked 51-100 is the US, with nine bars, four of which are in New York. The balance are located in San Francisco, Chicago and Miami.

After the US, the UK landed seven bars: six in London and one in Edinburgh.

The World’s 50 Best Bars is organised by William Reed Business Media, the same outfit that organises the highly influential (and controversial) World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.

Asia’s representation is scattered, with 11 bars from six countries making the cut.

The highest new entry on the 51-100 list is Tayēr + Elementary in London, which cracked the list for the first time at No. 52.

This year, 14 new bars landed a spot on the ranking for the first time.

The winners will be announced at a gala event in London October 3.



For the full ranking 51-100, visit this link. — AFP-Relaxnews