KitKat Chocolatory launches Malaysian inspired flavours

The Malaysian inspired flavours from KitKat. — Courtesy of twitter.com/bernamadotcom?

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — Malaysia’s leading chocolate confectionery brand KitKat, and its flagship store, KitKat Chocolatory, celebrates its third anniversary with the launch of Malaysian-inspired flavours in conjunction with Merdeka and Malaysia Day celebrations.

During this season, KitKat Chocolatory is introducing a unique twist to Malaysians’ favourite breakfast such as “KitKat Roti Canai and Curry,” “Kopi and Kaya Crunch,” “Nasi Lemak,” along with the favourite king of fruits-inspired KitKat, the “Cendol Durian.”

These limited edition KitKats make up the Chef’s creation and are freshly produced exclusively at the Sunway Pyramid Pop-Up store from now till October 6.

Business executive officer of confectionery business unit, Asean, Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad, Sachin Goel said: “KitKat wants to create something uniquely Malaysian that has never been done before to celebrate Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day.

“That how we came up with ‘KitKat Roti Canai and Curry’ and other locally-inspired Malaysian flavours that are artisanally-handcrafted with the finest ingredients which can only be found at our KitKat Chocolatory store,” he said at the launch yesterday.

Meanwhile, Juan Aranols, chief executive officer of Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad, said Malaysia is a country that embodies diversity and it is best represented in its food that is influenced by many different cultures and traditions.

KitKat Chocolatory has also introduced a variety of other Malaysian flavours like the traditional “onde-onde,” “rose bandung,” “apam balik” and “ice kacang” as well as a special range of mooncake-inspired flavours such as the “redbean,” “pandan salted egg,” “tiramisu” and “snowskin durian.”

For more information on these limited edition Malaysian flavoured KitKat, click here or here. — Bernama