Le Fooding unveils list of nominees for new ‘Priceless Cities New Bistro’ prize

French site Le Fooding will celebrate the world’s best new restaurants ‘Priceless Cities New Bistro’ award. — Picture courtesy of Le Fooding

NEW YORK, Sept 3 — What are the most exciting of-the-moment restaurants in London, Mexico City, New York City and Paris? Le Fooding will attempt to answer this question by crowning the “Priceless Cities New Bistro.” The French site released the list of nominees yesterday.

It’s back to school for everyone, including foodies. New-style food guide Le Fooding will take a different tack from the more classic Michelins and Zagats of this world by rewarding the most relevant new restaurants with a new international prize. New eateries will be judged not only by their chefs, but also the concepts, philosophies, and the cohesion between all of the above. And while they are designated as “bistros,” the term should be interpreted as a “lively restaurant with no limits, no fuss, offering plates full of free culinary expression, a laidback and even festive atmosphere, easygoing staff and competitive prices,” according to the authors of the guide. Attention, students!

The idea behind this new competition, outlined on bestnewbistro.com, is to pick a winner in Paris, Mexico City, London and NYC, Le Fooding already hinting at additional locations being added in the future, choosing to first focus on a clutch of cities in keeping with the guide’s “quality over quantity” frame of mind.

Each of the restaurants will be graded by “Bistronauts,” who will be evaluating only restaurants that have opened in the last 12 to 18 months, based on the following criteria: the quality and creativity of its food, the sourcing of ingredients, the “good vibes” of the space, the musical selection, and the curation of its beverage program.

Le Fooding will be evaluating restaurants from the following pre-selection: 22 in London, 12 in New York, 13 in Paris and 20 in Mexico City. The next date to save is September 16, when three finalists will be chosen from each list. The public will be able to vote for their favorites online.

Then, on November 25, Le Fooding will be announcing the four “Best New Bistros” (one per city), with winners revealed simultaneously and special dinners taking place in each of the four cities.

Here are the nominees for “Best New Bistro”:

Paris

Billili

La Vierge

Mulino Mulè

Åke

Yard Cave

Le Saint Sébastien

Cheval d’Or

Early June

Tempilenti

Double Dragon

Adar

Le Maquis

Cuisine

Pastore

London

Berenjak

Bright

Cérès

Cornerstone

Harlequin

Jolene

Kyseri

Levan

Mao Chow

Maremma

Orasay

Peg

Pophams Hackney

Quality Wines

Sambal Shiok

The Duke of Richmond

Top Cuvée

Two Lights

Tayer + Elementary

The French House

Lucknow 49

The Buxton

Mexico City

Alba Cocina Local

Carmela y Sal

Cercano Comedor

Comal de Piedra

Emilia

Enomotto Expendio de Maíz sin Nombre

Koku

La Guerrerense

Loup Wine Bar

Margaret Chic Kitchen

Masala y Maïz

Meroma

Molino el Pujol

Motín

Niddo

Pizza Felix

Taqueria Orinoco

Ticuchi

Wan Wan

New York City

Cherry Point

Misi

The Standard Grill

Gertie

Coast & Valley

Maison Yaki

Di An Di

Haenyeo

Sofreh

Wayan

Oxomoco

LaLou

Mo’s Original

Saint Julivert

Crown Shy

Adda

Red Hook Tavern

Kopitiam — AFP-Relaxnews