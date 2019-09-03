Le Fooding unveils list of nominees for new ‘Priceless Cities New Bistro’ prize

NEW YORK, Sept 3 — What are the most exciting of-the-moment restaurants in London, Mexico City, New York City and Paris? Le Fooding will attempt to answer this question by crowning the “Priceless Cities New Bistro.” The French site released the list of nominees yesterday.
It’s back to school for everyone, including foodies. New-style food guide Le Fooding will take a different tack from the more classic Michelins and Zagats of this world by rewarding the most relevant new restaurants with a new international prize. New eateries will be judged not only by their chefs, but also the concepts, philosophies, and the cohesion between all of the above. And while they are designated as “bistros,” the term should be interpreted as a “lively restaurant with no limits, no fuss, offering plates full of free culinary expression, a laidback and even festive atmosphere, easygoing staff and competitive prices,” according to the authors of the guide. Attention, students!
The idea behind this new competition, outlined on bestnewbistro.com, is to pick a winner in Paris, Mexico City, London and NYC, Le Fooding already hinting at additional locations being added in the future, choosing to first focus on a clutch of cities in keeping with the guide’s “quality over quantity” frame of mind.
Each of the restaurants will be graded by “Bistronauts,” who will be evaluating only restaurants that have opened in the last 12 to 18 months, based on the following criteria: the quality and creativity of its food, the sourcing of ingredients, the “good vibes” of the space, the musical selection, and the curation of its beverage program.
Le Fooding will be evaluating restaurants from the following pre-selection: 22 in London, 12 in New York, 13 in Paris and 20 in Mexico City. The next date to save is September 16, when three finalists will be chosen from each list. The public will be able to vote for their favorites online.
Then, on November 25, Le Fooding will be announcing the four “Best New Bistros” (one per city), with winners revealed simultaneously and special dinners taking place in each of the four cities.
Here are the nominees for “Best New Bistro”:
Paris
Billili
La Vierge
Mulino Mulè
Åke
Yard Cave
Le Saint Sébastien
Cheval d’Or
Early June
Tempilenti
Double Dragon
Adar
Le Maquis
Cuisine
Pastore
London
Berenjak
Bright
Cérès
Cornerstone
Harlequin
Jolene
Kyseri
Levan
Mao Chow
Maremma
Orasay
Peg
Pophams Hackney
Quality Wines
Sambal Shiok
The Duke of Richmond
Top Cuvée
Two Lights
Tayer + Elementary
The French House
Lucknow 49
The Buxton
Mexico City
Alba Cocina Local
Carmela y Sal
Cercano Comedor
Comal de Piedra
Emilia
Enomotto Expendio de Maíz sin Nombre
Koku
La Guerrerense
Loup Wine Bar
Margaret Chic Kitchen
Masala y Maïz
Meroma
Molino el Pujol
Motín
Niddo
Pizza Felix
Taqueria Orinoco
Ticuchi
Wan Wan
New York City
Cherry Point
Misi
The Standard Grill
Gertie
Coast & Valley
Maison Yaki
Di An Di
Haenyeo
Sofreh
Wayan
Oxomoco
LaLou
Mo’s Original
Saint Julivert
Crown Shy
Adda
Red Hook Tavern
Kopitiam — AFP-Relaxnews