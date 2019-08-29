‘Endabyu’ celebrates Merdeka with free root beers!

A&W Malaysia is offering free mugs of root beer in conjunction with National Day this Saturday.

KUALA LUMPUR, August 29 — National Day is just around the corner and A&W Malaysia is spreading the Merdeka cheer by offering free mugs of its signature root beer at its outlets this Saturday!

Announcing the promotion via Facebook, A&W even paid tribute to fellow fast food franchises KFC and McDonald’s by taking a leaf out of the latter’s playbook of embracing our local roots with the moniker “Endabyu” — a nod to McDonald’s Bukit Bintang outlet that was recently rechristened "Mekdi".

The cute cartoon image shared online has A&W’s root bear mascot offering Colonel Sanders and Ronald McDonald some chilled glasses of root beer.

Available to dine-in customers, only while stocks last, on August 31, we’ve got to say, there’s no better way to usher in Merdeka than by slurping on an ice-cold root beer at your favourite “Endabyu” joint.