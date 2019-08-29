Dutch pastry chef Frank Haasnoot in residence at Yann Couvreur in September

Frank Haasnoot's 'tart chocolat' — Picture courtesy of Frank Haasnoot via AFP

PARIS, Aug 29 — Following the lines around the block to his Marais boutique when he hosted New York patissier Dominique Ansel, renowned pastry chef Yann Couvreur has invited World Chocolate Masters 2011 champion Frank Haasnoot for a short residency from September 20 to 22, 2019.

Following a visit from Dominique Ansel, Yann Couvreur is opening his doors to another colleague, the up-and-coming Frank Haasnoot. The Dutch chef and master chocolatier, who has over 310,000 Instagram followers, specialises in highly stylised confections that are almost too gorgeous to eat.

Haasnoot is among the new generation of pastry chefs who have elevated their craft to a whole new art form. The globetrotting chef has had stints in New York, Kuwait, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and was awarded first prize at the 2011 World Chocolate Masters in Paris.

The Dutch pastry chef will be offering three of his creations during his time at Yann Couvreur: His “tart chocolat,” a hazelnut-centric dessert and a chocolate-coconut tart complemented by the zing of citrus.

Frank Haasnoot's desserts will be available on September 20, 21 and 22 at Yann Couvreur's shop at 23bis rue des Rosiers, 75003, Paris. — AFP-Relaxnews