Legendary French restaurant Fouquet's to open at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, Aug 8 ― A Fouquet's restaurant will open its doors in 2020 in the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum following an agreement with the Barrière Group.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi has chosen the Barrière Group to transform its restaurant into a new branch of Fouquet's, the famous Parisian “brasserie” which opened in 1899.

The restaurant, which will host up to 220 diners, will offer a combination of signature Fouquet's dishes and new creations inspired by the local culture and the museum's international clientele.

Triple-Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire has been charged with creating the menu.

It will be the third Fouquet's restaurant outside of France, after branches in Montreux, Switzerland and Marrakesh, Morocco. ― AFP-Relaxnews