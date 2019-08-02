Pop-up food hall coming to the foot of the Eiffel Tower

A pop-up food hall is about to set up shop at the foot of the Eiffel Tower for a month. ― IStock.com/AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 2 ― Starting on August 3, Paris's Quai Branly, a stone's throw from the Eiffel Tower, will be the site of a smorgasbord of tantalising tastes and smells, with a month-long food market.

Food tourism has definitely become one of the selling points of a destination. And, just in time for the busy travel month of August, those stopping in Paris will be able to take in a world of culinary delights, from grilled eggplants to samosas and tapas ― all with a view of the Iron Lady, at a pop-up food market to be located at 57 Quai Branly, in the 7th arrondissement.

Twenty stalls will offer everything from creole flavours to Indian spices, while Greek specialties will sidle up to Spanish traditions. Beer lovers will be able to wash it all down at the beer garden. The market will be open from 11am to 10pm, until September 1. ― AFP-Relaxnews