Nestle has made dark chocolate without any sweeteners

Nestle is launching chocolate made only from the pulp and seeds of cocoa. — Picture from Nestle via AFP-Relaxnews

TOKYO, July 17 — The Swiss multinational plans to launch a new dark chocolate next year that is made entirely from cocoa fruit, avoiding the need to add refined sugar.

At a time when consumers scrutinise labels to know exactly what’s in their products, Nestle has announced the development of a new kind of dark chocolate made only from the beans and pulp of the cocoa fruit. The food industry giant promises that the taste of the chocolate is not altered in any way.

Indeed, using only one ingredient offers a new taste experience thanks to the sweetness of the pulp, which eliminates the need for processed sugar. Normally, the pulp from the cocoa’s pod is simply discarded.

This new kind of chocolate will first be launched in Japan this fall in special-variety KitKat bars, already a favourite in the Japanese market. International commercialisation is planned for 2020.

Nestle’s new recipe comes after releasing the first naturally pink-coloured chocolate, called “ruby chocolate,” in Japan in January 2018. Nestle is continually seeking to reinvent chocolate, having released a product made from cocoa cultivated on volcanic soil last January. — AFP-Relaxnews