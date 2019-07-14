Unique experience of dining under api-api trees by the beach draws visitors

The unique experience of dining under a canopy of api-api trees has been drawing many visitors to an eatery by the beach in Kuala Tebengau, Kuala Kedah. — Bernama pic

ALOR STAR, July 14 — The unique experience of dining under a canopy of api-api trees has been drawing many visitors to an eatery by the beach in Kuala Tebengau, Kuala Kedah, near here.

Surrounded by these Avicennia trees, a type of mangrove, the eatery named D’Perapi Tebengau, operated by a young man since a year ago has helped enliven the once sleepy place.

Its operator, Usaid Amiruddin, 27, said the peaceful and relaxing atmosphere amid the api-api trees was the main factor for him to set up his food business there, besides the beautiful beach scenery and soothing sea breeze.

“This is the main attraction here. Besides enjoying the sea breeze, customers get to savour dishes using fresh prawns, squid and crabs in cool air and calming atmosphere under the api-api trees, especially in the evening.

“Then they can watch the spectacular sunset as the night draws in. This could be a rare, precious moment for some visitors,” he said when met by Bernama today.

The eatery’s menu includes mi kuah udang selambak, mi udang, mi sotong, nasi paprik ketam, nasi paprik udang, mi kari ketam and a selection of drinks.

On his early experience of running his business there, Usaid said it was not easy as he had to solve the problem of muddy location which also faced erosion from waves.

He said he had to spend thousands of ringgit resurfacing the place and building an embankment to prevent erosion, especially during high tide.

“I also had to spruce up the place without indiscriminately cutting the api-api trees so as to preserve the ecosystem and atmosphere,” he said.

However, he added that it was worth the trouble as his eatery had been receiving many visitors, especially after it was viralled on social media.

“Alhamdulillah, daily sales has been growing, the menu expanded for more variety while the number of workers has increased,” he said and expressed hope that his eatery could be a tourist product one day.

Meanwhile, customer Rizlan Hashim, 57, said the attractive atmosphere offered by D’Perapi Tebengau was why he and his family were willing to patronise it although they were staying in Sungai Petani.

“The surrounding is interesting, for you not only get to see the beautiful sunset, but also hear the sound of waves and chirping of birds, as well as watch the village children collect sea snails and clams at the beach,” he said.

D’Perapi Tebengau operates daily from 3pm to 10pm except on Monday and Tuesday. — Bernama