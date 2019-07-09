World's best cookbook 2019 features Irish recipes from celebrity chef

Brian McDermott's Donegal Table — Image courtesy of Donegal Table via AFP

MACAU, July 9 — A cookbook penned by a celebrity chef in Ireland, Brian McDermott, has been named the cookbook of the year at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

It's a big win for Brian McDermott's Donegal Table, as it was selected over runner-up Mirazur, written by Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco. The Italian-Argentinian chef's restaurant in the south of France Mirazur was just named No. 1 on the influential World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking.

As one of 12 children in Burt, Co. Donegal, Ireland, McDermott grew up in a busy house that centred around the family kitchen, where his mother prepared traditional homecooked meals for her big Irish family.

His mother's cooking would inspire McDermott to pursue a Culinary Arts Degree and eventually become a celebrity chef in Ireland and regular on the Irish food circuit.

Donegal Table features everyday home cooking recipes like roast lemon and thyme chicken, Wild Atlantic Way fish pie (named after the wild Irish coastline), rhubarb crumble and black pudding dipping fritters.

Along with Mirazur, Chen Kentaro's A Dash of Szechwan was also a finalist in the category of best chef cookbook.

Overall, France took home the highest number of awards for best food and drink titles at 38, followed by China (32), Sweden (29), USA (28) and Spain (25).

Here are some of the big winners from the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, which were announced in Macau recently:

Hall of Fame: Encyclopedia of Food Security and Sustainability by Pasquale Ferranti by Elliot M. Berry, Jock R. Anderson, UK

Best Woman Chef: Grace's 60 Recipes by Grace Choy, Hong Kong

TV Celebrity Chef in English: Zola Nene, Simply Zola South Africa

Best vegan: Det Veganska Koket by Mattias Kristiansson, Sweden

Best meat: Pechugon by Blanca Ceuppens, Benita Benitez, Paraguay

Vegetarian: Vegefuru by Manami Iwata, Japan

Barbecue: Etxebarri by Jon Sarabia, Juan Pablo Cardenal, Spain

Food writing: Le discours amoureux des épices by Fatema Hal, France — AFP-Relaxnews