Alain Ducasse to bring his chocolate atelier to Bangkok

Chef Alain Ducasse is opening a chocolate manufacture in Bangkok. — AFP pic

BANGKOK, July 7 — The Asian press is reporting that the famous Michelin star-decorated chef is set to open a location of his chocolate workshop in Bangkok, Thailand.

Alain Ducasse’s “La manufacture de chocolat” has grown steadily since the opening of its first boutique in eastern Paris, back in 2013. After opening a location in London last year, the ganache and praline mecca is heading to Bangkok. This opening marks the fourth Asian venture for the chef, who already runs establishments in the Tokyo districts of Roppongi and Nihonbashi.

The Thai outpost will be setting up shop in the Athena 23 building, close to the large Central Chidlom commercial centre.

This latest project is concurrent with the opening of Ducasse’s first restaurant in the Thai capital, set for the last quarter of 2019. Chef Wilfrid Hocquet, who was chosen by the master himself to helm the kitchen of “Blue by Alain Ducasse,” recently posted a list of job openings on social networks. The restaurant will be located in the largest mall in Thailand, the Iconsiam, which was inaugurated in late 2018. The building brings together over 100 restaurants and 7,000 brands, including the country’s first Apple Store. — AFP-Relaxnews