Anne-Sophie Pic to open her first Asian restaurant in Singapore on Aug 1

Anne-Sophie Pic will be opening her first Asian outpost in Singapore on August 1. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, July 4 — French chef Anne-Sophie Pic's latest, La Dame de Pic Singapore, will be opening its doors in the city's Raffles Hotel next month, the establishment confirmed last week.

Anne-Sophie Pic's affection for the continent's cultures (especially her love of Japan), is well-known — her taste for citrus and tea flavors influences her cooking — the only French female chef boasting three Michelin stars is only now setting up shop in Asia.

And it is in Singapore's Raffles Hotel (where she has stayed with husband David Sinapian while they were both business students) that she will be making her home. — AFP-Relaxnews