Nestle to launch plant-based burger in US this autumn

Nestle’s Incredible Burger from Garden Gourmet. — Handout via AFP

ZURICH, June 5 — Nestlé is jumping on the plant-based meat bandwagon, with plans to launch its own version of the meat-free burger in the US this autumn.

Following the success of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, the biggest players in the faux meat market, food giant Nestlé is poised to make a move that will bring the Awesome Burger to US grocery store shelves this autumn, according to a report by Fast Company.

To be sold under the Sweet Earth brand, which Nestlé recently acquired from husband and wife team Brian and Kelly Swette, the Awesome Burger will cook, smell and taste like beef burgers, much like the competition.

The move follows Nestlé’s European launch of the Incredible Burger from their brand Garden Gourmet, another plant-based burger made with natural soy and wheat protein and plant extracts like beetroot, carrot and bell pepper.

The Incredible Burger launched in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden this past spring. — AFP-Relaxnews