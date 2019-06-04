Time Out brings another major food hall to New York

Time Out Market New York — Courtesy of Instagram/TimeoutMarketnewyork via AFP

NEW YORK, June 4 — After Lisbon and Miami, city guide Time Out has opened the doors to its latest food market, giving New York yet another major dining destination.

Spanning 21,000 square feet across two floors of an historic building in Brooklyn, Time Out Market New York houses 21 eateries including modern Mexican cuisine from chef Ivy Stark; Japanese ramen from chefs Takatoshi Nagara and Takayuki Watanabe; and an “avocaderia” for millennials among others.

James Beard Award-winning chef David Burke also plants a flag at the market with David Burke Tavern, where the menu serves modern American classics like spicy lobster dumplings with corn salad and lemon tomato miso sauce and “hipster” flatiron steak with Shishitos, parmesan, chili oil and blue cheese crumble.

The ground floor features 17 food vendors, two bars and communal-style seating.

The upper floor hosts four additional chef-driven eateries and an outdoor rooftop overlooking the East River, where performances from local artists and cultural events will take place.

The opening comes on the heels of Hudson Yards in New York, the splashy new retail and commercial development that houses some of the world's top celebrity chefs under one roof, including Thomas Keller, Jose Andres, Ferran Adrià and David Chang.

Meanwhile, more Time Out markets are opening this year in Boston, Chicago and Montreal, followed by Dubai in 2020, London in 2021 and Prague in 2022. — AFP-Relaxnews