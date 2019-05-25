This Bangsar pop-up is serving delicious 'Ayam Peri-Peri Percik' for Ramadan

For a spread of Malay goodies, hit up Ayam Bakar by Bakar, the Ramadan pop-up by The BIG Group — Pictures courtesy of The BIG Group

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — This month, cravings for Malay food is at an all-time high what with Ramadan bazaars and buka puasa spreads everywhere... it's like the best of Malay cuisine is all around us.

And for this month only, you can satisfy your appetite for Malay favourites at Ayam Bakar by Bakar, a Ramadan pop-up by The BIG Group.

The 'ayam percik' set for RM18 is a complete meal for a solo eater

Relish the 'sotong bakar' with its smoky flavours

The menu features East Coast eats like ayam percik, nasi kerabu and solok lada paired with must-have condiments such as pickled stemmed garlic and budu sauce.

The showstopper is their ayam percik, a succulent butterflied bird cooked in a Josper oven with a peri-peri sauce. Prices range from RM15, RM24 to RM45 (quarter, half or whole).

For a complete fuss-free meal, you can opt for the set with a quarter piece of chicken, nasi kerabu, kuah tumis, spicy sambal, keropok, kobis and ulam salad, kerisik kelapa ikan and budu sauce for RM18.

The star of the show is their juicy 'Ayam Peri-Peri Percik' cooked in a Josper oven (left). Tis the season for 'lemang', so enjoy it with beef 'rendang', peanut sauce and 'serunding' (right)

Seafood choices can also be ordered. There's sotong bakar, ikan kembong goreng kunyit and ikan bawal emas cooked two ways.

Enjoy it with tempoyak or just grilled. You also have the unusual itik salai lemak cili served with piquant belimbing buluh.

And of course, it's the season for lemang. Select their lemang rendang set for RM24 where the glutinous rice is paired with beef rendang, serunding and peanut sauce.

Nothing beats a good 'ikan bakar' with various sauces

An unusual dish is the 'itik salai lemak cili' with 'belimbing buluh' served with rice

Large groups can opt for the family sets that include your choice of mains, vegetables and sides served with rice. Drinks are also part of this set. Prices range from RM70 (two to four persons) to RM150 (six to eight persons).

Then on June 15, expect a new pop-up to whet your appetite. This time round, the theme will be Ben's charcoal chicken.

Ayam Bakar by Bakar is a pop-up concept by The BIG Group which is located at 11B, Lorong Kurau, Bangsar, KL. It is available from now till June 4.

The pop-up is open daily from 3pm to 10pm. Takeaway or dine-in options are available. You can also order via GrabFood with the promotional code BOKBOK. Call ahead at 03-2280 0073 for orders.