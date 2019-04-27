Coca-Cola to release Coke and coffee hybrid drink this year

Coca-Cola will release the new drink in 25 markets. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 27 — Coffee-flavored Coca-Cola is coming to grocery and convenience store shelves this year.

You could call it a different kind of energy drink.

By the end of 2019, Coca-Cola will be releasing Coke Coffee in 25 markets around the world to get a foothold in the industry.

The beverage is just as it sounds: Coca-Cola blended with coffee. With more caffeine than a can of soda, but less than a cup of coffee, the product will be pitched as an energy drink for that mid-afternoon slump, reports CNBC.

It’s not the first time the beverage giant has tried to launch coffee-flavored Coke.

The brand first introduced Coca-Cola Blak in 2006 but discontinued it two years later, CNBC notes. Coca-Cola Australia also launched Coca-Cola Plus Coffee in 2017.

Last year, Coca-Cola announced plans to acquire UK-based coffee chain Costa for US$5.1 billion, (RM21.08 billion) in an attempt to get in on the hot beverage market. The deal closed in January. — AFP-Relaxnews