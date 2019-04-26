Osaka’s wobbly Gram Cafe pancakes coming to Singapore in June

Slated to open in June this year, the popular cafe, which hails from Osaka, Japan, is known for its very instagrammable and jiggly three-stack pancakes. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 26 — Fans of Gram Cafe & Pancakes can look forward to the opening of its first cafe at VivoCity, Singapore in June.

The popular cafe from Osaka, Japan is known for its airy, wobbly and jiggly souffle pancakes which are very instagrammable.

The cafe will be located on VivoCity’s second floor, beside Secret Recipe. A photo on popular food blog DanielFoodDiary.com shows hoarding at the mall displaying the cafe’s logo and the words “coming soon in June”.

Apart from souffle pancakes, dishes on the menu at Gram Cafe’s Japanese locations include French toasts, parfaits and savoury items such as sandwiches and soup.

The Japanese chain has more than 60 cafes across the globe, with stores in Hong Kong, Thailand, and San Francisco in the United States.

TODAY has reached out to VivoCity for more details. — TODAY