Le Fouquet’s opens up in Switzerland

Le Fouquet's now has branches in three countries. — ©Vivian Song

BERNE, April 21 — For the first time, the famous studded red leather chairs that embody the Fouquet’s spirit are taking up residence at the Casino Barrière Montreux, right on the shores of Lake Geneva.

On April 26, Paris’s famed Champs Élysées brasserie Le Fouquet’s is set to open its very first Swiss location, replacing the Casino Barrière Montreux’s former restaurant. According to the licensing agreement, the Swiss outpost’s menu will take its cues from the original location’s chef, Pierre Gagnaire, while adapting to the Swiss terroir and its cuisine. The restaurant’s signature dishes, such as its tartare, braised veal loin with carrots, golden-raisin polenta, green peppercorn jus, milk-poached turbot, will round out the offerings.

Switzerland is the third country to host a branch of Le Fouquet’s, with the oh-so-chic brasserie already present in Marrakech. In its homeland, it has been duplicated in Cannes, Toulouse, La Baule, Courchevel and Enghien-les-Bains. — AFP-Relaxnews