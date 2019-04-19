Tropicana’s popular Ramadan buffet is back

Tropicana Golf & Country Resort is all set to welcome diners for 'buka puasa' throughout the month-long Ramadan. — Picture courtesy of Tropicana Golf & Country Resort

PETALING JAYA, April 19 — The practice of gathering with family and friends, strengthening bonds and celebrating togetherness is prevalent during the holy month of Ramadan.

If you’re wondering where to go to enjoy a mouthwatering buka puasa feast, Tropicana Golf & Country Resort Berhad (TGCR) is back with its spread of traditional and local delights.

Themed “Selera Kampung,” the month-long Ramadan buffet is sure to delight diners.

Returning for its 15th instalment, the highly-anticipated annual festive food bazaar is once again all set to welcome over 2,500 diners daily at the resort’s newly-renovated Twenty7 Restaurant and The Palm Coffee House.

Themed 'Selera Kampung,' the Ramadan buffet features a variety of local and international specialty dishes. — Picture courtesy of Tropicana Golf & Country Resort

With an experienced culinary team at the helm, the resort has carefully prepared over 300 varieties of signature dishes, including Ikan Mayong Asam Rebus Perantaraan Utara and Nasi Briyani Kukus Kabuli Warisan Johor.

That’s not all, of course. Be sure not to miss the chefs’ specialty dishes such as Sop Cendawan, Kentang dan Telur and Mee Udang Utara among many more.

Returning diners will be happy to know that Gear Box soup — a power-paced broth made from cattle bone infused with various blends of herbs and spices — makes a comeback to the buffet spread.

Promising a pleasant “kampung style” experience, diners will be spoilt for choice.

Diners will be spoilt for choice as there will be 'live' action food stalls and an amazing buffet spread. — Picture courtesy of Tropicana Golf & Country Resort

Diners will also find many new local and international dishes including Tenpayakki, Kebab Daging and Ayam, Thailand Maggi Seda, Korean Cheesy Spicy Fried Chicken, Nasi Lemak Bungkus and Gulai Kawah Ayam Kampung Dara.

For those who prefer to break their fast with something sweet and light, there are variety of freshly-cut fruits, dates, colourful kuihs and beverages.

Alternatively, those looking for healthier options can head to the Ulam Ulaman counter and make their own salad.

The buffet spread features a wide variety of dishes to tantalise all tastebuds. — Picture courtesy of Tropicana Golf & Country Resort

This year, guests will be treated to an additional 10 bazaar stalls offering a variety of lifestyle products, decorative items and festive cookies.

Available from May 6 to June 4, the “Santapan 29 Malam” buffet starts from RM99 nett (adults) and RM50 nett (children below 12).

Early bird vouchers start from RM86 nett (adults) and RM43 nett (children) and are available for purchase until April 25.

Diners will receive a complimentary barbeque voucher with every purchase of 10 Ramadan vouchers.

For those who wish to host a “Rumah Terbuka” during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, TGCR offers catering services with a total of four menu packages starting from RM48 nett per person.

Meat lovers may also add a whole lamb to their menu for RM1,250 nett.

For an intimate gathering with family and friends, TGCR also provides in-house catering services for RM98 nett and above per person.

Call 03-7804 8888 ext 306/325 or 03-78041919 for reservations or inquiries.