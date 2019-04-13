Magnus Nilsson to host dinner in cable car in Swedish mountains

Chef Magnus Nilsson is set to host a series of special dinners on board a gliding gondola that will be transformed into a restaurant in the skies. ― AFP pic

STOCKHOLM, April 13 ― Michelin-starred chef Magnus Nilsson will be serving a gourmet meal in a cable car suspended above the snowy, alpine landscape of Sweden for a one-of-kind pop-up event.

Best known for his gastronomic restaurant Faviken in the municipality of Are, far from bustling cities, Nilsson is set to host a series of special dinners next week that highlight locally sourced ingredients from the region.

For three nights over Easter, diners will board Kabin 1274, a gliding gondola that will be transformed into a restaurant in the skies, offering panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

The pop-up event is a collaboration with clean energy company Fortum and is being held to highlight how climate change is affecting northern climes.

In a statement, Nilsson acknowledged that the remote location of his restaurant means that most guests have to travel long hours by plane or car to get there.

Fortum powers three ski lifts in Are with solar energy and charges electric cars in the region with charging points.

The competition is open only to those who choose eco-friendly options like trains or electric cars for getting to Are. The dinners take place April 20-22. ― AFP-Relaxnews