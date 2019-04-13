A tour of Eataly's very first French outpost

The charcuterie stand at Eataly Paris Marais. ― AFP pic

PARIS, April 13 ― For nearly four and a half years, Italian food aficionados have been awaiting the opening of France's first Eataly store. The well-known concept was brought to France via a franchise owned by Groupe Galeries Lafayette, and, as with other locations, will bring together a restaurant, a fine grocer and a cooking school under one roof. The location opened at 12.12pm on April 12, in the hip Parisian neighbourhood of Le Marais, and over a million customers are expected per year at what could arguably be 2019's most hotly-anticipated foodie destination.

Follow Relaxnews on its tour of the over 2,500 square metres that make up this new temple to culinary arts.

Over 1,500 fine grocery products

Once past the breath-taking threshold framed by a basket-strewn sculpture, customers find themselves in a large, brightly-lit space, with the fine grocery aisles surrounding the food hall. One will find the famous San Marzano tomato sauce, but also a myriad of olive oils from different regions of Italy, as well as the Type-00 flour used in making pizza dough (from Italian producer Mulino Marino).

An artisanal mozzarella factory

Not far from the deli counter, mozzarella is made three times a day. Buffalo milk from the Auvergne region of France is used to prepare this fresh mozzarella, which can be enjoyed at the bar ― with a view of the process.

An open-sky produce market

For the first time in its history (and 39 outlets in), Eataly will be offering an outdoor market for fruit and vegetables. Of course, customers will be able to source products from Italy. But, in line with the brand's “slow food” philosophy, the store will not “refrain from integrating local products,” as stressed by management during its press presentation.

The entrance of Eataly Paris Marais. ― AFP pic

A tour of Italy in seven restaurants

Across all restaurants, Eataly will be able to seat over 400 hungry customers. At the center of the store, the “Piazza” brings together those who are looking for a casual meal at the fresh pasta bar, the mozzarella bar or the “salumeria.” Upstairs, one can enjoy a plate of pasta, or one of the pizzas prepared by hand and baked in the on-site oven. Those in a hurry can stop by the bakery, where they can indulge in a “alla pala” ― a thinner, longer style pizza, which can be cut at the desired length ― or one of the focaccias. Eataly aims to establish itself as an all-day meeting place: across the courtyard, visitors can enjoy a coffee at the “espresso bar” or order a pastry. And on hot summer days, “La Gelateria” will bring a breath of fresh air with traditional flavors by the Venchi brand, which is well known to foodies who have already walked the streets of Rome. Finally, Italian tradition would not be complete without the “Aperitivo.” The “Bar Torino” will be the point of reference for this time-honored tradition from the other side of the Alps.

The largest Italian wine cellar in Paris

Oenophiles will no doubt want to head to the basement, where over 1,200 Italian wines are stocked, in addition to a selection of grappa and craft beers. Neophytes will have the opportunity to taste Italian wines by the glass at a wine bar. Taste buds will be further gratified at the “L'Osteria del Vino,” which offers wine pairings. Tasting classes have also been designed, to teach guests all about the specifics of Italian wines (from €55 or RM256). The basement also features an aging cellar for cheeses, where wheels of Parmesan will be sold whole or by weight.

An Italian cooking school

On the first floor, “La Scuola” will host up to 12 pupils per lesson and teach them the rudiments of Italian cuisine. Eataly's chefs will be on hand to reveal the secrets of the recipe for fresh pasta, the making of pizza dough, and even the preparation of lasagna or classic pastries. Students will learn to prepare various regional specialties, as well as sweet delicacies such as Sicilian cannoli. Two-hour lessons will cost from €55. Visitors will even be able to learn Italian cooking as a family, with parent-child classes. ― AFP-Relaxnews