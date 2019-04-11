Taipei's list of Michelin-starred restaurants expands in latest guide

In the sophomore edition of the Michelin guide for the Taiwanese capital, a trio of restaurants was admitted into the two-starred club, which denotes excellent cooking, worth a detour. ― AFP pic

TAIPEI, April 11 ― The Michelin-starred club in Taipei has expanded with seven restaurants either unlocking their first star or scoring a promotion.

They include André Chiang's restaurant Raw, which was given a second star in this year's guide. After achieving international success in Singapore with his now shuttered Restaurant André, Chiang returned to his native Taiwan last year. Raw is described as a modern interpretation of Taiwanese cuisine.

Tairroir, which focuses on Taiwanese cuisine and local ingredients, was also promoted to the two-starred club, while sushi bar Sushi Amamoto shot straight into the two-starred club for its debut.

Shoun RyuGion and The Guest House maintain their two-starred distinction from last year, rounding out the club to five.

Impromptu by Paul Lee, Iogy, Mountain and Sea House and Tainan Tan Tsu Mien Seafood also unlocked their first Michelin star this year, rounding out the one-star club to 18. ― AFP-Relaxnews