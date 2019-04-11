Global wine output recovered in 2018 from 60-year low, new data reveals

Nearly all European exporters saw better exports in value in 2018 as opposed to their southern hemisphere counterparts and the United States. — AFP pic

PARIS, April 11 — Global wine output rose to near-record highs in 2018 after a sharp rebound from a poor harvest the previous year, though consumption stopped growing, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said today.

After a 60-year low in 2017, when production was dented by extreme weather in Europe, including drought and storms, world output rose 17 per cent last year to 292.3 million hectolitres (mhl), the OIV said.

The growth was driven by steep rises in Italy, France and Spain — three of the world’s major producers — which all recorded output at least 13 per cent above their five-year averages.

The figures confirmed an initial trend projected by the Paris-based OIV in October last year.

A hectolitre amounts to 100 litres, or the equivalent of 133 standard wine bottles.

Wine output, excluding juice and new wine, also jumped in the Southern hemisphere last year, with rises of 22.8 per cent in Argentina to 14.5 mhl and 35.9 per cent in Chile to 12.9 mhl.

OIV estimated that worldwide consumption was stable in 2018 at 246 mhl, compared with 246.7 mhl in 2017.

The slight drop could be linked to the decline in production the previous year, it said, adding that consumption estimates were tentative due to limited data.

Mainland China recorded the largest fall in consumption among the world’s top 20 largest wine consumers, with a 6.6 per cent decline on year to 18 mhl, according to OIV, without detailing the reasons for the fall. In Britain, consumption fell 3.1 per cent to 12.3 mhl.

French exporters estimate that wine and spirit exports to China tumbled 14.4 per cent in 2018 after growth of 24.5 per cent a year earlier.

In contrast, Russian demand jumped 6.9 per cent last year to 11.9 mhl.

The global wine trade rose slightly in volume to 108 mhl as a rise in volumes exported from the southern hemisphere helped compensate for smaller shipments from historical European leaders, OIV said.

On the other hand, nearly all European exporters saw better exports in value in 2018 as opposed to their southern hemisphere counterparts and the United States.

Overall global exports rose 1.2 per cent in value last year to €31.3 billion (RM145.4 billion), the OIV said.

France was still the main exporter in value, with wine shipments totalling €9.3 billion in 2018, up 2.8 per cent on the previous year, OIV said.