Cédric Grolet bringing sculpted fruit desserts to Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York

NEW YORK, March 3 — Cédric Grolet is coming to New York’s Soho district April 5-7. The celebrated French pastry chef of Paris’s Le Meurice hotel is set to serve three of his desserts in the Dominique Ansel Bakery, Soho. The trio includes the hazelnut-inspired “La Noisette”, one of his most emblematic creations. This nutty dessert takes the form of a single hazelnut with a brushed gold finish housing a thin layer of milk chocolate, and made with a hazelnut ganache, a moist hazelnut biscuit, creamy caramel and hazelnut praliné. Cédric Grolet celebrated the dessert with a theme weekend at his Parisian pâtisserie in early February.

Pastry lovers be warned — in New York, the cakes will only be sold until stocks run out. The city previously went wild for Dominique Ansel’s part-croissant, part-donut “cronut”, with New Yorkers ready to queue for several hours or get up at the crack of dawn to get their hands on the hybrid when it launched earlier this decade.

While Cédric Grolet tours the world giving masterclasses to professionals, from French Polynesia to Chicago, this is the first time that the young pastry chef has opted to sell his famous sculpted fruit creations outside of his Parisian boutique, adjacent to the French capital’s Le Meurice hotel.

“Sometimes the simplest thing is the hardest to perfect. What I admire about Cédric Grolet, is that he takes a singular piece of fruit or one tiny hazelnut as the inspiration for creating a stunning pastry, one that’s as intricate, complex, and as delicate as nature itself,” Dominique Ansel explains on his Instagram page. That should be enough to silence anyone who thought there could be fierce competition between the stars of the dessert world. — AFP-Relaxnews