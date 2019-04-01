Jean-Francois Piege could be taking the helm of a classic Parisian brasserie

Jean-Francois Piege is the triple Michelin starred chef at Le Grand Restaurant in Paris. — AFP pic

PARIS, April 1 — After starting a new chapter in the history of La Poule au Pot — one of the French capital’s oldest bistros, located in the city’s central Les Halles district — the Michelin-starred chef could reportedly be lined up to take over the helm of another of the first arrondissement’s historic eateries, L’Epi d’Or, according to the critic Gilles Pudlowski, today.

L’Epi d’Or is one of Paris’s last true brasseries, where diners can enjoy down-to-earth home cooking at lunch and dinner in Art Deco surroundings, comfortably seated on Burgundy-coloured moleskin benches.

The restaurant, which dates back to the 1930s, is located at 25 de la rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau, a stone’s throw from La Bourse de Commerce.

In recent years, Pascaline Pelletier, the restaurateur managing the establishment since 1986, has made no secret in the press of the challenges involved in keeping up the business, with its distinct flavour of yesteryear.

How would Jean-Francois Piege revisit classics such as the lentil and bacon salad or herring with warm potatoes?

The chef and judge on the French edition of TV’s Top Chef last year took the helm at La Poule au Pot, a Parisian bistro that he has maintained and preserved in his own style, proposing cuisine in the French “Bourgeois” style with sourced products.

L’Epi d’Or under Jean-François Piège is said to be opening in September. — AFP-Relaxnews