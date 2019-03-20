Neil Patrick Harris and Jordin Sparks share their favourite restaurants with OpenTable

Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris (right) and his husband David Burtka arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood February 23, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 20 — Actor Neil Patrick Harris, singer Jordin Sparks and pastry chef Christina Tosi of Milk Bar have shared their favourite dining destinations across the US with online restaurant booking site OpenTable as part of the platform’s new Tastemakers list launch.

For a pre-Broadway show meal in New York, Harris and his chef husband David Burtka recommend Mexican restaurant Toloache. When in San Francisco, they like to dine at Quince. And for sentimental reasons, they recommend 44 & X in New York where the couple had their first date.

“Discovering incredible restaurants has become a passion of mine, since I met my better half, and most of our favourite memories revolve around food,” Harris said in a press release.

“We spend a lot of our time trying new restaurants in our home — New York City — as well as cities we come across in our travels.”

OpenTable seems to have caught on to the internet’s fondness for listicles and top 10 rankings, and has enlisted a handful of celebrities to lend some star power to the launch of its new Tastemaker lists. The series kicks off with 300 lists in 14 cities across the US, including best brunch spots, best burgers, best cheap eats and best vegan restaurants.

“We’ve seen a rising demand from our diners for ‘best of’ recommendations to inspire ideas for where to dine out and help them uncover new and exciting options,” said spokesperson Caroline Potter in a statement.

“Our Tastemaker lists are like having the ultimate insider foodie guide in your back pocket, delivering trusted recommendations from those in the know.”

The lists are editorial selections and so far cover Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC.

They will be rolling out over the coming months and new cities added from around the world. — AFP-Relaxnews