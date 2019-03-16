Jacques Pepin to be honoured with lifetime achievement award at Emmys

Since the late 1980s, Jacques Pépin has appeared on US televisions teaching American audiences how to master proper cooking techniques and churn out delicious meals from their home kitchens. — Picture courtesy of Emmys

LOS ANGELES, March 16 — French chef Jacques Pépin has become the first culinary personality to receive the lifetime achievement award from the Emmys organizers this year.

Since the late 1980s, Pépin has appeared on US televisions teaching American audiences how to master proper cooking techniques and churn out delicious meals from their home kitchens.

His show Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home in which he cooked alongside Julia Child, took the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Hosts in 2001.

Other PBS shows include The Complete Pepin, Jacques Pépin: Fast Food My Way, Jacques Pépin: More Fast Food My Way and Essential Pepin.

Pépin is the first in the culinary TV genre to be recognized for his career-long contribution to the television industry.

“Daytime television has been forever changed by the culinary efforts of Jacques Pépin,” said David Michaels, senior vice president and executive producer of the Daytime Emmy Awards in a press release.

“Pépin’s body of work helped inspire not just millions of cooks at home, but also the myriad staples of culinary television we now see.”

Born in Bourg-en-Bresse near Lyon in France, Pépin grew up working at his family restaurant before moving to Paris to train at the Plaza Athénée. From 1956 to 1958, Pépin worked as a personal chef to three French heads of state during his military service.

Pépin will receive the Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 46th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony May 3 in Pasadena, California. — AFP-Relaxnews