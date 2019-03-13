Dominique Ansel to open new shop in Hong Kong

Chef Dominique Ansel revealed plans to open a new outpost with franchise operator Upper East Holdings in Hong Kong. — Picture courtesy of Vincent Ma

NEW YORK, March 13 — Pastry lovers in Hong Kong get ready: French pastry chef Dominique Ansel, king of the Cronut, is coming your way.

In a cryptic Instagram message that was actually more of a job posting seeking front of house and back of house staffers, Ansel revealed plans to open a new outpost with franchise operator Upper East Holdings.

Though details are scarce, the Instagram post may disappoint some of his fans in Hong Kong, who became acquainted with the New York-based pastry wizard for his infamous donut-croissant pastry mash-up.

In all caps, he underscores that the concept is “NOT THE CRONUT” but will actually offer something entirely different.

The opening in Hong Kong marks his second attempt to open a location in Asia. His Tokyo shop closed last spring.

He also has restaurants and shops in Los Angeles and London, along with his flagship boutique in New York.

Fellow French compatriot and baker Christophe Michalak who is a celebrity pastry chef in France, also announced plans to open his second bakery in Tokyo, this time inside the Isetan department store. — AFP-Relaxnews