‘Meatless Mondays’ on horizon for New York schools

NEW YORK, March 12 — Starting in September, New York city’s 1.1 million school students will eat vegetarian meals on “Meatless Mondays,” Mayor Bill de Blasio announced yesterday.

“Cutting back on meat a little will improve New Yorkers’ health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Democrat de Blasio said.

The programme, which began in 15 Brooklyn schools almost a year ago with vegetarian breakfasts and lunches on Mondays, will be extended to the whole massive school system.

“Reducing our appetite for meat is one of the single biggest ways individuals can reduce their environmental impact on our planet,” said Mark Chambers, Director of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Sustainability.

Hundreds of public schools in San Francisco and other California jurisdictions have already offered their students a “meatless Monday.”

A new Democratic bill in California even proposes offering state students a vegan choice.

“For those who scoff at this notion, I have some simple advice: look at the science. Look at the data. Look at the childhood obesity. Look at pre-diabetes diagnoses. Look at the fact that 65 per cent of American kids age 12-14 shows signs of early cholesterol disease,” said Staten Island Borough President James Oddo.

“Then, perhaps you will embrace the fact that we can’t keep doing things the same way, including welcoming the idea of Meatless Mondays,” Oddo said. — AFP