Wheel of baby Swiss named best cheese in the US 2019

Guggisberg Baby Swiss Wheel. — Guggisberg handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

MADISON, March 8 — A wheel of Swiss cheese made by artisans in Ohio has been named the big cheese at the biggest cheese competition in the US.

Of the 2,555 cheese entries from 35 states, Guggisberg Baby Swiss Wheel was given the highest score of 98.54 out of 100 by a panel of 60 judges at the US Championship Cheese Contest in Wisconsin, the largest of its kind in the US.

Cheese entries were evaluated on everything from flavour, body, texture and salt to color, finish and appearance.

It’s the second time the Baby Swiss Wheel by Guggisberg has taken the championship title, having taken the top spot in 2015.

Made in Millersburg, Ohio, the cheese is aged for 30 days and is described as mild and creamy in flavour.

Another big winner this year is Marieke Gouda of Thorp, Wisconsin, which claimed both first and second-runner up positions on the podium for their gouda premium aged 18-24 months and gouda Overjarige.

Overall, Wisconsin cheesemakers dominated the competition, earning medals in 60 of the 116 categories, followed by New York and California. — AFP-Relaxnews