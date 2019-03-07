The restaurants (formerly) linked to Mario Batali

NEW YORK, March 7 — News that celebrity Mario Batali has surrendered his portfolio of US restaurants to business partner Joe Bastianich closes a dark chapter for the disgraced chef.
Batali’s ascent to TV stardom and culinary glory began with the opening of his first restaurant Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca in New York in 1998 and grew with appearances on the Food Network, more restaurant openings in the US and internationally, and about a dozen cookbooks.
But last year, the chef had a precipitous fall from grace following accusations of sexual assault.
New York police closed an investigation into 58-year-old Batali in January without filing charges. Batali denies the accusations.
Here’s a complete list of restaurants that will no longer bear his name or affiliation:
New York
Babbo
Bar Jamon
Casa Mono
Del Posto
Eataly NYC Flatiron
Esca
Lupa
Manzo
OTTO
Tarry Lodge
Chicago
Eataly Chicago
Boston
Babbo Pizzeria e Enoteca
Eataly Boston
California
chi SPACCA
Osteria Mozza
Pizzeria Mozza
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
Connecticut
Tarry Lodge New Haven
Tarry Lodge Westport — AFP-Relaxnews