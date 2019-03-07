The restaurants (formerly) linked to Mario Batali

Chef Mario Batali had a precipitous fall from grace in 2018 following accusations of sexual assault. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 7 — News that celebrity Mario Batali has surrendered his portfolio of US restaurants to business partner Joe Bastianich closes a dark chapter for the disgraced chef.

Batali’s ascent to TV stardom and culinary glory began with the opening of his first restaurant Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca in New York in 1998 and grew with appearances on the Food Network, more restaurant openings in the US and internationally, and about a dozen cookbooks.

But last year, the chef had a precipitous fall from grace following accusations of sexual assault.

New York police closed an investigation into 58-year-old Batali in January without filing charges. Batali denies the accusations.

Here’s a complete list of restaurants that will no longer bear his name or affiliation:

New York

Babbo

Bar Jamon

Casa Mono

Del Posto

Eataly NYC Flatiron

Esca

Lupa

Manzo

OTTO

Tarry Lodge

Chicago

Eataly Chicago

Boston

Babbo Pizzeria e Enoteca

Eataly Boston

California

chi SPACCA

Osteria Mozza

Pizzeria Mozza

Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach

Connecticut

Tarry Lodge New Haven

Tarry Lodge Westport — AFP-Relaxnews