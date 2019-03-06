‘Carte sur Table’ puts fine Bordeaux wines on the menu at retail prices

PARIS, March 6 — The list of restaurants participating in the eighth edition of the “Carte sur Table” campaign — offering fine Bordeaux wines at retail prices — has been announced. This year, for the first time, the event includes restaurants in Spain and Hong Kong as well as in France.
Now in its eighth year, the Carte sur Table campaign was initiated by the Bordeaux-based wine merchant Duclot, which manages a stock of several million bottles, purchased directly from wine-producing estates.
This campaign to promote Bordeaux wines runs for one month, from March 15 to April 15, offering diners the opportunity to sample 15 “Grands Vins de Bordeaux” wines at retail prices.
Wines are available by the bottle, with some restaurants also offering them by the glass. The wines featured this year include Cos d’Estournel Blanc 2015 (€140 or RM650), Château Haut Lafitte 2010 (€180), Château Pavie-Macquin 2014 (€75) and Château Cheval Blanc 2006 (€690).
A number of restaurants in Paris — including Jean-François Piège’s La Poule au Pot, Cyril Lignac’s Aux Prés and Restaurant Pierre Gagnaire — and in south-west and south-west France will be serving this selection of 15 fine Bordeaux wines. For the first time, several restaurants in Spain and Hong Kong will also be taking part in the campaign.
Restaurants participating in the Carte sur Table campaign:
Paris:
La Poule au Pot
Benoît
Allard
Aux Prés — Cyril Lignac
Relais Louis XIII
L’Auberge Bressane
Epicure, Le Bristol
Matsuhisa, Le Royal Monceau
Restaurant Pierre Gagnaire
Le Bon Georges
Bistrot Pergo
Zebra
Nomicos
Gordon Ramsay au Trianon
South-West France:
Le Bordeaux, Grand Hôtel de Bordeaux Intercontinental
Le Pressoir d’Argent, Grand Hôtel de Bordeaux Intercontinental
La Grande Maison, Bordeaux
La Grand’Vigne, les Sources de Caudalie, Martillac
La Table du Lavoir, les Sources de Caudalie, Martillac
South-East France:
Restaurant gastronomique de la Chèvre d’Or, Eze
Flocons de sel, Megève
Ursus, maison Bouvier, Tignes
Spain:
Abac, Barcelona
Cocina Hermanos Torres, Barcelona
Lasarte, Barcelona
Boca Grande, Barcelona
Via Veneto, Barcelona
Hong Kong:
Ecriture
Epure
Duddell’s
Restaurant de Chine — AFP-Relaxnews