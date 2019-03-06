‘Carte sur Table’ puts fine Bordeaux wines on the menu at retail prices

Diners can sample 15 ‘Grands Vins de Bordeaux’ wines at retail prices at restaurants in France, Spain and Hong Kong participating in the ‘Carte sur Table’ campaign, from March 15. — AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, March 6 — The list of restaurants participating in the eighth edition of the “Carte sur Table” campaign — offering fine Bordeaux wines at retail prices — has been announced. This year, for the first time, the event includes restaurants in Spain and Hong Kong as well as in France.

Now in its eighth year, the Carte sur Table campaign was initiated by the Bordeaux-based wine merchant Duclot, which manages a stock of several million bottles, purchased directly from wine-producing estates.

This campaign to promote Bordeaux wines runs for one month, from March 15 to April 15, offering diners the opportunity to sample 15 “Grands Vins de Bordeaux” wines at retail prices.

Wines are available by the bottle, with some restaurants also offering them by the glass. The wines featured this year include Cos d’Estournel Blanc 2015 (€140 or RM650), Château Haut Lafitte 2010 (€180), Château Pavie-Macquin 2014 (€75) and Château Cheval Blanc 2006 (€690).

A number of restaurants in Paris — including Jean-François Piège’s La Poule au Pot, Cyril Lignac’s Aux Prés and Restaurant Pierre Gagnaire — and in south-west and south-west France will be serving this selection of 15 fine Bordeaux wines. For the first time, several restaurants in Spain and Hong Kong will also be taking part in the campaign.

Restaurants participating in the Carte sur Table campaign:

Paris:

La Poule au Pot

Benoît

Allard

Aux Prés — Cyril Lignac

Relais Louis XIII

L’Auberge Bressane

Epicure, Le Bristol

Matsuhisa, Le Royal Monceau

Restaurant Pierre Gagnaire

Le Bon Georges

Bistrot Pergo

Zebra

Nomicos

Gordon Ramsay au Trianon

South-West France:

Le Bordeaux, Grand Hôtel de Bordeaux Intercontinental

Le Pressoir d’Argent, Grand Hôtel de Bordeaux Intercontinental

La Grande Maison, Bordeaux

La Grand’Vigne, les Sources de Caudalie, Martillac

La Table du Lavoir, les Sources de Caudalie, Martillac

South-East France:

Restaurant gastronomique de la Chèvre d’Or, Eze

Flocons de sel, Megève

Ursus, maison Bouvier, Tignes

Spain:

Abac, Barcelona

Cocina Hermanos Torres, Barcelona

Lasarte, Barcelona

Boca Grande, Barcelona

Via Veneto, Barcelona

Hong Kong:

Ecriture

Epure

Duddell’s

Restaurant de Chine — AFP-Relaxnews