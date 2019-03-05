Salty or sweet? New survey reveals US snacking trends

The ‘Daredevil foodie’ is all about cheesy, bold and spicy flavours. — Picture courtesy of The Golden Duck

PLANO (Texas), March 5 — When it comes to snacking in the US, a new survey shows that New Yorkers are traditionalists, Angelenos prefer cheesy, spicy snacks, and Texans have a major sweet tooth.

That’s according to the results of a Frito-Lay survey published yesterday, or “National Snack Day” in the US, which polled 2,200 respondents and divided them into different flavour profiles.

Traditionalists

These snackers are purists who prefer potato chips, nuts or seeds, and are most likely to be based in New York and California.

Daredevil foodie

The second most popular snack profile, young adults living in Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Miami and Los Angeles are more likely to be “daredevil foodies,” which is all about cheesy, bold and spicy flavours.

Sweet tooth

Third up, respondents in Texas and Michigan are more likely to have a sweet tooth with a preference for candy and cookie snacks. — AFP-Relaxnews