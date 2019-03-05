Michelin to launch dining guide for state of California

Michelin is expected to announce plans to launch a restaurant guide for the state of California March 5, 2019. — Istock.com pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, March 5 — Michelin is expected to announce plans to launch a restaurant guide for the state of California, the first time the prestigious dining guide will cover an entire US state, rather than just a city.

Until recently, the only West Coast region deemed worthy of inclusion in the French gastronomic guide has been San Francisco and the Bay Area.

But this morning, Michelin is expected to announce the launch of a new state-wide restaurant guide, in the presence of food journalists and starred chefs in Sacramento, reports The Los Angeles Times.

The California launch will also mark Michelin’s return to Los Angeles after having retreated from the city nearly a decade ago due to poor timing. The first edition launched in 2007 but ceased publication two years later during the economic collapse.

At the time, the guide was slammed for what critics described as an elitist selection that failed to accurately represent the city's culinary diversity. Michelin struck back, insinuating that the city’s food scene wasn’t sophisticated enough for the red book.

The LA Times picks Vespertine, n/naka, Bavel, Trois Mec, Taco María, Dialogue, Orsa & Winston and Lukshon as likely Michelin contenders in the upcoming guide, which is set to be released this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews